StockNews.com Lowers U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Hold

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Price Performance

NYSE SLCA traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. 762,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,022 shares of company stock worth $5,229,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.