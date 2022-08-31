StockNews.com Upgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
PC Connection Stock Down 0.8 %
PC Connection stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26.
Insider Activity
In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,117,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,826,318.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,170 shares of company stock valued at $947,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
