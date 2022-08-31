Strike Trading Down 3.1% This Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.60 or 0.00091593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $62.03 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00434085 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00815621 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015508 BTC.
Strike Coin Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,334,418 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
