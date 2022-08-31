Sumokoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,819.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. Sumokoin has a market cap of $840,830.72 and $1,819.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00740636 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,189,680 coins and its circulating supply is 47,489,680 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

