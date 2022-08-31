Suncor Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

TSE:SU opened at C$43.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$22.86 and a one year high of C$53.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 7.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02. In other Suncor Energy news, Director Christopher Raymond Seasons purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.52 per share, with a total value of C$64,843.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at C$64,843. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,896,131.02.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

