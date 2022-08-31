Suncor Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
TSE:SU opened at C$43.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$22.86 and a one year high of C$53.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 7.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02. In other Suncor Energy news, Director Christopher Raymond Seasons purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.52 per share, with a total value of C$64,843.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at C$64,843. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,896,131.02.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
