Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.57 billion-$10.57 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. 53,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,465. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
