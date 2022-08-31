Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.07-$2.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.27. 11,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,319. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $74.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.