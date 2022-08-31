Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.3 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,319. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $74.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Further Reading

