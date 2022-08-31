Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.44

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 52485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGI. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Superior Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

