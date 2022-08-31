SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SIVB opened at $408.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.62. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $355.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

