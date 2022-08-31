TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.30

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.30 and traded as low as C$65.26. TC Energy shares last traded at C$66.38, with a volume of 3,323,863 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.05.

TC Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The stock has a market cap of C$64.24 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total value of C$1,201,834.00. In related news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total value of C$1,201,834.00. Also, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total transaction of C$184,016.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,583.34. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,145 shares of company stock worth $326,928 and have sold 19,668 shares worth $1,446,575.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

