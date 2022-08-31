TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 434,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,030,000 after buying an additional 138,007 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,614,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TEL opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

