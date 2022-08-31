Team Heretics Fan Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112,490.00 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $376,196.43 and $112,490.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00004323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Team Heretics Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

