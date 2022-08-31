Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VSCO. Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

VSCO opened at $34.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 7.13%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

