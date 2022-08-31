Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives $7.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEZNY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

