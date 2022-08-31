Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 321 ($3.88).

Tesco Trading Down 0.4 %

TSCO traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 249.90 ($3.02). 6,234,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,838,604. The firm has a market cap of £18.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,313.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 242.30 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

