Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 28,863 shares.The stock last traded at $1,818.84 and had previously closed at $1,716.80.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,675.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,485.46.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 138.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,932,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

