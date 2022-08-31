Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 28,863 shares.The stock last traded at $1,818.84 and had previously closed at $1,716.80.
Texas Pacific Land Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,675.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,485.46.
Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.
Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land
Texas Pacific Land Company Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.