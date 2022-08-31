Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,599 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.3 %

TXRH stock opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,435. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

