Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Textainer Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Textainer Group stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 74.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

