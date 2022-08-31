TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 364.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 376.7%.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 319,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after buying an additional 87,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 59,676 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1,629.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 42,309 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

