The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.58

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 25793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

