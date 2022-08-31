The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boeing by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $2,158,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Shares of BA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.16. The company had a trading volume of 67,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,197. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.69. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

