The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Short Interest Up 5.8% in August

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $51.19.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 48,564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

