The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Decreased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,515,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,957. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.68. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,716 shares of company stock worth $8,830,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.