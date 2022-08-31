The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HD traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $291.41. The stock had a trading volume of 80,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.02 and a 200 day moving average of $304.57. The stock has a market cap of $298.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

