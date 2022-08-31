The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $206.92 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00651342 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005491 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00182845 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,270,110 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

