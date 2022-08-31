The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,000. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.