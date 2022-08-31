The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $25,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

