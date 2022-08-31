Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

TMO opened at $554.29 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $565.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.