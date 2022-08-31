TheStreet Downgrades Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) to D

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $25.02 on Monday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,922.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,922.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,600.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $486,983. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.