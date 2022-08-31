TheStreet Upgrades Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) to C

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PXS. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.64.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

