ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.55 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.37). Approximately 167,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 463,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.14.

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck; and an outsourced call center customer support services.

