Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 3,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 445,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $964.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tidewater by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Tidewater by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tidewater by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 105,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

