Tilly’s (TLYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Tilly’s has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.14-$0.20 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $230.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 27.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 46,898 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tilly’s by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.