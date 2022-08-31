Timothy P. Golden Sells 322 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.82. 2,778,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

