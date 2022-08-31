TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Trading of TKB Critical Technologies 1

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCTU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

