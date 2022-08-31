Tokemak Trading Down 16.4% This Week (TOKE)

Tokemak (TOKE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Tokemak coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00006155 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokemak has a total market cap of $20.20 million and approximately $224,899.00 worth of Tokemak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokemak has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tokemak Coin Profile

Tokemak (TOKE) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2021. Tokemak’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,314,929 coins. Tokemak’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokemak

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokemak is designed to create sustainable DeFi liquidity and capital-efficient markets through a convenient decentralized market-making protocol. Discord | Medium “

