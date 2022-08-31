Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

