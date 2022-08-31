Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 469.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10.

