Tompkins Financial Corp Has $284,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $628,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,052,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.6 %

GWW opened at $556.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.25 and its 200 day moving average is $497.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.