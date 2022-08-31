Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $228,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,639,000 after buying an additional 232,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,747,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,091.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 461,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 447,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 437,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 53,196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

