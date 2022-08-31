Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 30 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Markel by 622.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 51,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Markel by 734.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $18,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,192.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,258.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,327.75. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,162.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

