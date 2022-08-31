Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16,683.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,346.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

