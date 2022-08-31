Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average is $166.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

