Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $339,000 Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ashland by 35.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Stock Down 1.0 %

ASH opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Insider Activity at Ashland

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

