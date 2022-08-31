Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $397,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 40.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 360.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of DE opened at $368.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.37 and a 200 day moving average of $363.65. The company has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
