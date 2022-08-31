Total Brain (OTCMKTS:BRRZY) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Financial Survey

Total Brain (OTCMKTS:BRRZY – Get Rating) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Total Brain and Industria de Diseño Textil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total Brain 0 0 0 0 N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 2 3 7 0 2.42

Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus target price of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 145.41%. Given Industria de Diseño Textil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Industria de Diseño Textil is more favorable than Total Brain.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total Brain N/A N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 12.16% 24.04% 12.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Total Brain and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Total Brain and Industria de Diseño Textil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total Brain $2.60 million 20.43 -$5.14 million N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil $32.79 billion 2.04 $3.81 billion $0.67 16.03

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Total Brain.

Risk & Volatility

Total Brain has a beta of 5.18, meaning that its share price is 418% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Total Brain on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total Brain

Total Brain Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells brain health products in the United States. It offers Total Brain, a neuroscience-based mental health and brain performance app. Total Brain Limited has a partnership with the Center for Adolescent Research and Education to address growing youth mental health crisis. The company was formerly known as Brain Resource Limited and changed its name to Total Brain Limited in December 2018. Total Brain Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

