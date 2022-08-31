Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,269,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after buying an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $154.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,232. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.30.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.38.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

