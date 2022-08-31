Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,386.67.

TPRKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Travis Perkins from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.