Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cormark lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.10 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Trevali Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TV opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.28. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.78 million and a PE ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.